His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed part of the activities of the twentieth edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and President of the Abu Dhabi Club. Emirates Falconers, and its event will continue at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC” until September 8, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club under the slogan “Sustainability and Heritage… with a Renewed Spirit”.

His Highness praised the importance of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition in preserving the Emirati heritage, preserving the legacy of the ancestors, and sustaining the ancient traditions associated with falconry and equestrian for future generations, in order to ensure the instilling of the values ​​of the local cultural heritage in the hearts of the people of the country. His Highness also noted the efforts made by the organizing committee of the exhibition in introducing, locally, regionally and internationally, the heritage customs and traditional handicrafts practiced by our ancestors in the past, which reflects the nobility and depth of the roots of the authentic Emirati heritage and establishes the values ​​of pride and pride in the authenticity of the national identity.

During this visit, His Highness inspected a number of the pavilions of the participating entities in the exhibition, and His Highness was briefed on the latest innovations, skills and experiences of the participants in the fields of equestrian, falconry and wild hunting, which aim to present a vivid picture of the Emirati heritage and authentic traditions, and celebrate and preserve them. .

His Highness reviewed the products and technical solutions offered by the exhibitors, which contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability efforts for such local traditional activities.

During this visit, His Highness was accompanied by his sons, Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Festivals Management Committee and Cultural and Heritage Programs, and His Excellency Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition and Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club.

More than 200 activities, events and workshops await visitors this year to discover and experience the latest innovations and products in the field of hunting, equestrian, adventure, nature and heritage. Where the current session witnesses the attendance of more than 1,220 exhibitors and brands representing 65 countries, including 640 local and international exhibitors and 580 international brands in 11 sectors of the exhibition, on a total area of ​​​​65 thousand square meters.