His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show.

The official account of the Abu Dhabi Media Office published on the “X” platform: “Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed visits the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show, which attracts the most prominent local and international companies to display the latest innovations in the field of boats, fishing and water sports, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC.” ».