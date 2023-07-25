His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, visited the 19th edition of the Liwa Dates Festival, which is one of the most important festivals celebrating the ancient Emirati heritage.

His Highness was briefed on the pavilions of some of the participating entities, which display the latest developments and modern technologies used in palm cultivation, and the related industries and national food products of high quality.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during his inspection tour of the festival, listened to an explanation from the members of the jury about the various wet competitions, their conditions and criteria, the size of participation and the prizes allocated for them.

His Highness also met a number of participants in the festival, including representatives of local and international companies, and exchanged cordial conversations with them about the festival and its role in highlighting the Emirati heritage, and shedding light on the place of dates in the cultural, heritage and economic life of the UAE.

It is noteworthy that the festival, which is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and is organized by the Abu Dhabi Festivals and Cultural and Heritage Programs Management Committee and the Emirates Heritage Club, will be held from 17 to 30 July in Liwa, Al Dhafra Region.

During this visit, His Highness was accompanied by Major General Staff Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, Chairman of the Festivals and Cultural Programs Management Committee, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Municipalities and Transport Department and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and a number of senior officials.