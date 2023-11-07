His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, witnessed part of the work of the annual meetings of the UAE government in its session for the year 2023, which began yesterday, in Abu Dhabi to review the most important developments in the legislative and judicial sector in the UAE, and highlighted The state’s achievements in various fields.

His Highness stressed the importance of these meetings in determining government work priorities and highlighting the most prominent developments in government plans, as a national meeting aimed at unifying government work at the federal and local levels.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi attended a dialogue session held within the annual meetings, which addressed the UAE’s ambition to export artificial intelligence systems, with the participation of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, the Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, and the Secretary General of the Advanced Technology Research Council, Faisal Al Bannai.