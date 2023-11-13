His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, toured the Dubai Airshow 2023, during which he inspected a number of pavilions of participating local and international companies displaying the latest technological innovations in the aviation sector, defense systems and the field of civil aviation. .

His Highness visited the pavilions of the “Edge” Advanced Technology Group, the “Mubadala” Investment Company, and the UAE “Calidus” Company, in addition to the pavilions of the “Saudi Military Industries Company”, the French “Thales” Group, and the “Dassault” Aviation Company, where he was briefed on the latest innovative solutions. To support efforts to enhance sustainability in the air industry system.

His Highness exchanged conversations with the exhibitors about the most prominent activities and projects and the most important modern industries displayed by the companies and their future plans, wishing them success and benefiting from the capabilities that the exhibition offers to international and local companies.

His Highness stressed that the Dubai Airshow represents a prominent global event that brings together specialized companies and those interested in aviation affairs, and is an important platform to support innovation, accelerate the development of new technologies, and adopt sustainable practices in the aviation sector.

His Highness added that the exhibition promotes the building of a pioneering system in the aviation sector in the country by taking advantage of the advanced infrastructure of the air industry, relying on innovative technology and an elite group of national competencies and talents.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Secretary-General of the Advanced Technology Research Council.

In its edition this year, the Dubai Air Show attracts an elite group of leaders and experts in the aviation sector, and displays the latest technological innovations with the participation of more than 1,400 local and international companies from 148 countries, in addition to organizing air shows and displaying more than 180 commercial, military and private aircraft.