Kuala Lumpur (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Malaysia, and ways to strengthen and develop them to serve common interests.

This came during the reception of His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, yesterday, to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as part of his official visit to the capital, Kuala Lumpur.

At the beginning of the meeting, His Highness conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and His Highness’s wishes to His Excellency good health and happiness and to Malaysia and its friendly people for all progress and prosperity.

For his part, His Excellency the Prime Minister of Malaysia entrusted His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to convey his greetings to His Highness the President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE to continue progress and development.

During the meeting, His Highness discussed ways to expand the framework of economic cooperation between the two countries in various priority sectors such as health services, clean energy, infrastructure projects and transportation. The meeting also touched on the importance of strengthening cooperation within a comprehensive economic partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.

During the meeting, it was agreed to launch the Sheikh Zayed Chair, which was approved in partnership with the Malaysian Institute of Strategic and International Studies. Relationships, decision makers, civil society organizations, and the youth segment in the two regions.

Supporting women

The two sides also agreed to allocate a chair for Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak at the Malaysian National Defense University, with the aim of contributing to the empowerment of women and girls in the field of peace and security, and peacekeeping missions at the United Nations, and in a way that strengthens the existing partnership between the UAE and Malaysia.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception, stressing the keenness of the UAE leadership to cooperate with Malaysia in all fields.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Economic Development.