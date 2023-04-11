His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affirmed that “Zayed Humanitarian Work Day”, which falls on the 19th of the holy month of Ramadan every year, is a memory that will remain immortal in the hearts of the Emirati people and the hearts of the peoples of the world. A patriotism in which we recall the values ​​of giving and giving established by the role model of humanity and the builder of the renaissance of charitable work; Stressing that the biography of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, will remain a beacon that illuminates the path of present and future generations.

His Highness said in a speech, on the occasion of Zayed Humanitarian Work Day, today we celebrate the legacy of Zayed Giving to continue to follow the approach of the values ​​of solidarity, brotherhood and synergy that the founding father planted the seeds of in the hearts of his countrymen so that the white hands of the Emirates spread the east and west of the earth to spread goodness and love among the peoples of the world.

His Highness added: “The land of the Emirates will remain an inexhaustible source overflowing with generosity and generosity in the service of noble human values, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State.” The Ruler of Dubai and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Union and Rulers of the Emirates, so that the country, its leadership, government and people, will continue the approach of Zayed Giving and the march of spreading the values ​​of humanitarian cooperation in the world.