His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, visited the Joint Operations Command at the Ministry of Defense, yesterday, to review the progress of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”.

His Highness was received by the Commander of Joint Operations at the Ministry of Defense, Major General Saleh bin Majren Al Ameri.

During the visit, His Highness was briefed on the latest developments in the operation of “The Gallant Knight 2”, and the achievements it had achieved during the phase of rapid response to the needs of those affected by the earthquake that Turkey and Syria were subjected to, finally, by operating an air bridge to transport search and rescue teams, medical equipment and the necessary aid. And the establishment of a field hospital to perform its noble humanitarian tasks, to support brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey, and to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the earthquake.

His Highness was also briefed on the plans for implementing the recovery and rehabilitation phase, and praised the efforts of the personnel in the Joint Operations Command in accomplishing the tasks and duties entrusted to them with high efficiency in the rapid response phase of the operation.

His Highness also praised the achievements of the search and rescue teams, which proved their readiness and ability to deal quickly with various types of disasters and emergency crises.