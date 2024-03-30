Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received the UAE Skills team, which won 13 medals in the second edition of the “Asia World Skills Abu Dhabi 2023” competition.

During a reception held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, His Highness congratulated ADNEC, the Emirates Skills Team, which achieved a historic achievement by winning the largest number of medals among all countries participating in this global event, as the Emirati team won seven gold medals, Two bronze medals, four distinction medals, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Award, which is awarded to the contestant with the highest score among all contestants in all categories of the competition.

The Emirati team was able to achieve an outstanding performance in which it demonstrated exceptional talents and skills in many fields, most notably robotics, engineering, nursing, electronics, graphic design, and mechanical drawing.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his happiness with these results and efforts that were crowned with success and excellence, stressing the importance of continuing to hone the skills of national talents and competencies to enhance their competitiveness in various regional and international forums.

The second edition of the “World Skills Asia Abu Dhabi 2023” competition, which was held under the patronage of His Highness at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC), during the period from 27 to 29 November 2023, witnessed strong competition between 151 students representing 31 member states of the World Skills Organization. Asia, and participating countries as guests, who compete in 28 technical and vocational skills competitions.

“Global Skills Asia Organization”, an international non-profit organization, was established by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, with the aim of enhancing technical and vocational skills and competence in the countries of the Asian continent. The “Asia Global Skills Abu Dhabi” competition aims to support and enhance the role of technical and vocational education and training in achieving sustainable development goals, and providing a qualified workforce capable of participating effectively in the country’s economic growth.