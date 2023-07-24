His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, received His Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim Alim Shah, Regent of the Malaysian state of Pahang, son of His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah, Shah of the King of Malaysia.

During this meeting, which was held today at the headquarters of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed Prince Hassanal Ibrahim, who is currently visiting the country, and discussed with him the close relations of friendship and cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Malaysia in various fields, and ways of developing and developing them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries and peoples.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Mr. Mansour Al Dhaheri.