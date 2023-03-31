His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, congratulating him on his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
During the phone call, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain expressed his best congratulations and sincere wishes to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for success in serving his country, contributing to its prosperity and development, and to the UAE for all its aspirations for development. And advance.
His Highness affirmed the depth of the brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, which enjoys the care and attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
During the call, ways of strengthening brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples were also discussed, for the benefit of all.
