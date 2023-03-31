His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, received a phone call from His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the sister Kingdom of Bahrain, in which he congratulated him on his appointment as Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

During the phone call, the Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister expressed his best wishes and sincere wishes to His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, for success in serving his country and contributing to its prosperity and development, and for the UAE to achieve all its aspirations for development and progress.

His Highness affirmed the depth of the brotherly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the UAE, which enjoys the care and attention of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

During the call, ways of enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries and peoples were also discussed for the benefit of all.