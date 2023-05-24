Kuala Lumpur (Union)

His Majesty Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, received His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, at the National Palace “Istana Negara” in the capital, Kuala Lumpur, as part of his official visit to Malaysia.

His Highness and the King of Malaysia, during the meeting, which was also attended by His Highness Prince Hassanal Ibrahim Alim Shah, Regent of the Throne of the Malaysian state of Pahang, and a number of sons of His Majesty the Sultan and members of his family, exchanged cordial conversations that reflect the depth of the relations of friendship and cooperation between the two friendly countries and peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to His Majesty the King, and his wishes for happiness and the Malaysian people all the best, while the King of Malaysia, during the meeting, carried His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, He conveyed his greetings to His Highness, the President of the State, and his wishes for the UAE and its people for all progress and prosperity.

His Majesty the King decorated and bestowed His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi with two high-ranking decorations, which are the “Supreme Medal of Pahang of the Royal Family” (Medal of the Darga Kirabat Sri Indira Mahkota Pahang Yang Amat Dihurmati – known as DK), in addition to the “Highest Medal of the Defender of the Kingdom” ( Medal of Seri Maharaja of Mangku Negara – known as EMN), in recognition of the strong friendship between the UAE and Malaysia.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in his speech in the guestbook of the National Palace «Astana Negara», expressed his great happiness at visiting Malaysia, wishing the close relations between the two friendly countries further progress and elevation, expressing his appreciation for the hospitality and good reception. .

His Majesty the King of Malaysia held a luncheon in appreciation and honor of the visit of His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi to Malaysia, during which a folkloric show, reflecting the ancient Malaysian traditions, began with the playing of the national anthems of the UAE and Malaysia.

During the meeting, His Highness was accompanied by a delegation comprising His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shurafa, Head of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, Head of the Department of Economic Development. . His Highness, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was accompanied by His Majesty the King, on a helicopter tour that included the main landmarks in Kuala Lumpur.