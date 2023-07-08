His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, offered condolences to Brigadier General Abdullah Mohammed Saeed Al Dhaheri on the death of his mother, in Al Dhaher Council in Al Ain.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to bestow His mercy on her, to dwell her in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and relatives patience and solace, according to what was reported by the Abu Dhabi Media Office on its website.

His Highness, while performing the duty of condolence, was accompanied by: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports.