His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, offered his condolences on the death of the late Sheikha Mira bint Rashid bin Hafeez Al Mazrouei, widow of the late Sheikh Sultan bin Shakhbout bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

During his visit to the mourning tent at the palace of the late Shakhbut bin Sultan Al Nahyan in the Al Markhaniya area of ​​Al Ain, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to grant her a place in His spacious gardens and to inspire her family and relatives with patience and solace.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to His Highness the President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and His Excellency Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, also offered their condolences.