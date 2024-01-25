His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, met today with Marc Rowan, CEO of Apollo Global Management, which specializes in managing alternative investments.

The meeting discussed existing partnerships in the investment sector and ways to enhance joint cooperation and exchange experiences, especially related to the field of real estate investment, by taking advantage of Abu Dhabi’s attractiveness as a leading investment destination for investors from around the world.

During this meeting, His Highness stressed that Abu Dhabi continues to consolidate its position as a leading destination for global investment, supported by a comprehensive economic vision, in addition to economic initiatives and projects that contribute to attracting foreign investments to the United Arab Emirates.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Walid Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Executive Vice President of the Mubadala Group, Mira Al Suwaidi, and Iyad Al Hadi.