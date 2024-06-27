His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, met with a number of scholarship students in the “Khatwa” program, which was launched by the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Highness stressed the importance of developing young national competencies in various academic and professional fields, to keep pace with the requirements of the local and global labor market, by providing opportunities for Emirati youth to enroll in quality educational programs in leading global academic and professional institutions.

His Highness called on the students participating in the “Step” program to be ambassadors for the UAE in the countries in which they study by highlighting Emirati customs and values, noting that the wise leadership pays great attention to Emirati youth, to ensure that they are enabled to develop their academic capabilities and hone their technical skills in various sectors. .

The Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi launched the “Khatwa” program in September 2022, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the aim of sending 6,000 male and female students on scholarships by 2028, to continue their studies in the United States of America and Canada, and provide them with the opportunity to To achieve academic excellence. In 2023, the program was able to expand its network of global partners, by collaborating with prestigious community colleges in Australia and New Zealand for the first time.

The “Khatwa” program currently supports 694 male and female students, bringing the total number of beneficiary students to 1,146 by September 2024. The fully funded program provides participating students with the necessary skills to find solutions to future challenges, and gives them the opportunity to engage in educational experiences outside the country, enabling them to achieve their ambitions and contribute to advancing the development of the knowledge-based national economy in the UAE.

The meeting was attended by a number of current and future students in the “Khotwa” program. They reviewed the importance of the program and its role in developing their skills and enhancing their capabilities in various academic and professional fields.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the students thanked His Highness and the wise leadership for their continued support of Emirati youth in various fields, expressing their great pride and pride in being ambassadors of the UAE in scholarship countries.