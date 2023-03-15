His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended part of the 14th edition of the Emirates Skills National Competition, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) and continues until March 15.

His Highness was accompanied, during the visit, by the Director General of Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi; Where His Highness met a number of Emirati male and female students with distinguished talents in the technical and vocational fields, who receive high-level technical and vocational training, and praised His Highness for the projects they have accomplished based on advanced technology that help in anticipating and building the economic future of the UAE.

His Highness also met the contestants participating in the “Future Programmer” challenge, which is being held for the first time within the activities of the National Emirates Skills Competition. This challenge attracted 100 Emirati programmers from grades 6 to 12.

The activities of this competition are held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, “Mother of the Nation”, and are organized by the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training on an annual basis, as part of the Emirates Skills initiative, which aims to increase Awareness of vocational and technical education and raising the national level of advanced technological capabilities among Emirati youth, in order to advance industrial and technological growth in the UAE.

This year’s edition of the competition, which lasts three days, attracts more than 300 participants, between the ages of 16 and 21, to compete in 23 engineering and technological skills, including aircraft engine maintenance, industrial control systems, sculpture, computer turning, automotive technology, software, Web design, graphic design technology, engineering drawing, Autocad, electronics, and other important skills.