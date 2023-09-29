His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, left Tirana today, Friday, after a working visit to the friendly Republic of Albania.

His Highness was seen off upon his departure from Mother Teresa Tirana International Airport by Her Excellency Belinda Paluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Energy.

Upon his departure from the capital, Tirana, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality, which reflects the distinguished and close relations between the UAE and the friendly Republic of Albania.