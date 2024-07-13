Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Tomorrow, Sunday, the second round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to the “no suit” category, will start at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The second round of the championship will witness the participation of elite Jiu-Jitsu players from various clubs and academies in the country. One of the main additions to this round is the inclusion of the under-12 category for the first time in the “no suit” competitions, in a move to attract a wide range of emerging talents that represent the future of sports in the country.

In this context, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The second round of the Khalid bin Zayed Championship, which is dedicated to competitions without a suit, is an important step towards achieving sustainable development of the game, discovering talents and refining players’ skills. Adding the under-12 category to the competition schedule represents a qualitative shift in terms of nurturing talents at age levels, investing in them and promoting a culture of excellence among the new generation.”

“We look forward to the second round of the tournament continuing the unprecedented success achieved by the first round of the tournament in terms of player and club participation, audience attendance, community interaction and media coverage. We are excited to witness the unique skills, plans and techniques of the bare-knuckle competitions, and we are confident that this exemplary platform will establish a promising new generation of champions,” Al Shamsi added.

“The Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship tours different regions of the country, and this is one of its many advantages in allowing the largest participation of players, fans and families. Its importance is not limited to discovering talents and creating champions, but also contributes to building a healthy community and a supportive and stimulating environment for sports activities. The championship plays a pivotal role in qualifying future champions who will successfully continue to lead the country’s achievements at the continental and global levels in the sport of Jiu-Jitsu,” he added.

Al Shamsi referred to the classification system followed in the tournament, which is mainly based on motivating clubs to invest in talents and develop their abilities and capabilities, and involving the largest number of players in its various rounds and categories to gain the largest number of points, which enables clubs to compete for the tournament title and ascend the podium at the conclusion of its rounds at the end of this year.

Bushra Al Shehhi, Group Chief Human Resources Officer at ADIB and Chairperson of Kawader, said: “At ADIB, we believe that sports have the power to uplift communities and inspire individuals. Through our successful partnership with the Jiu-Jitsu Federation to sponsor the Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, we aim to not only support the sport, but also invest in a platform that promotes the values ​​of discipline, perseverance and competitive spirit among young people. We are pleased to be at the forefront of supporting this championship, to encourage young people to achieve excellence on and off the competition mat.”

“We attach special importance to the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Championship, and we are participating with 114 players in the second round dedicated to the no-suit competitions. This experience is new for players in the under-12 age group, but at the same time it is a source of inspiration for them to showcase their capabilities, develop their skills and make the most of participating in this pioneering platform,” said Zayed Obaid Al Kaabi, Al Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club coach.

He added: “The tournament represents a unique opportunity for the club’s players to gain experience and showcase their talents at the highest levels, and I am certain that allowing the under-12 category to participate paves the way for a new generation of future stars.”

“We are proud to participate in this round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and we are determined to compete strongly to reach the title. We realize that competitions without a suit differ in terms of plans and strategies compared to competitions with a suit, as players have to rely more on speed, skill and flexibility, and we consider this an opportunity for development,” said Sultan Al Hosani, Al Wahda Club player (brown belt), who is competing in the 77kg adult category.