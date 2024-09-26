Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The third round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to the “without suit” category, will start on Friday at the “Al Bayt Mutawahid” Hall in the Emirate of Sharjah, and will continue for 3 days, until next Sunday.

The tour attracts 1,500 male and female players from 35 academies and clubs. On the first day, it will witness competitions for the senior and masters categories, on the second day for the under-12 and under-14 categories, and on the third day for the under-16 and under-18 categories.

“The third round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, dedicated to the ‘without suit’ category, continues to contribute to discovering talents and creating champions, and provides players of all abilities and levels with the opportunity to compete in a unique atmosphere, which ensures the sustainable development of the game and the continuation of the country’s journey of sporting excellence,” said Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

He added: “The tour continues the successful journey witnessed by the first and second rounds, which enhances the Federation’s vision and efforts to continue organising the best tournaments and advancing the sport of Jiu-Jitsu, based on our awareness of its pivotal role in developing the emerging generations and instilling noble values.”

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club, stressed that holding the third round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship, “Without Suit” category, in the Emirate of Sharjah will contribute to achieving many positive future gains, extending his thanks to the Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Al Owais pointed out that the most important of these gains is the greater contribution to spreading the culture of practicing Jiu-Jitsu among the emirate’s circles, in addition to enabling the game’s fans to have a unique community and sporting experience, by enjoying its events and competitions.

He described the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship as distinguished in all aspects, and that winning its title could be an important starting point for winning upcoming championships and events, due to its high technical standing. Therefore, the club was keen to record a large participation of Jiu-Jitsu players, expressing his ambition that the club’s players would be able to achieve first place and continue to lead the competitions without the suit, especially since it is held in Sharjah.

“We are excited to participate in the third round of the Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Championship, and we look forward to fighting hard and reaching the podium. Competitions without a suit require more speed and flexibility, in addition to using different tactics and strategies. Participating in the championship represents a unique opportunity to develop and test our abilities,” said Khalid Al Yasi, a player from the Adma Academy (white belt), who competes in the youth category, 66 kg.