His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued a decision to reconstitute the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, headed by His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi. According to this decision, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri is appointed as First Vice President, Shams Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri as Second Vice President, Masoud Rahma Al Masoud Al Muhairi as Treasurer, and Humaid Matar Salem Al Dhaheri as Deputy Treasurer.

The Council includes Bader Salim Ahmed Al Ulama, Khalid Abdul Karim Ismail Al Fahim, Amer Fayez Abdul Noor Qaqish, Marwa Abdullah Juma Al Mansouri, Sayed Basr Shuaib Sayed Shuaib, Noor Mohammed Abdullah Al Tamimi, Carl Magnas Olson, Khalid Mahdhar Bin Hadi, Antonaldo Granjon Trancoso Neves, Ahmed Abdul Latif Ahmed Al Mousa, Tariq Abdulaziz Sultan Al Issa, and Lua Ping.