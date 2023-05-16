His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, issued a decision to reconfigure the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation, headed by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Council includes in its membership His Excellency Shamma Suhail Al Mazrouei, His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, His Excellency Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Shamsi, His Excellency Muhammad Saeed Al Dhanhani, His Excellency Nasser Saeed Al Ali, His Excellency Malik Sultan Al Malik, and Saeed Rashid Al Zaabi.