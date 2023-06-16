His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Unified Center for Housing Services “Abu Dhabi Housing” at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”; To enhance the customers’ journey to obtain all residential services under one roof, in a manner that meets the requirements of national families.

During his inspection tour, His Highness was briefed on the services of the “Abu Dhabi Housing” center affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, which include housing grants, housing loans, exemptions, the purchase of residential lands, housing benefit substitution services, and services provided by strategic partners, namely the Department of Municipalities and Transport, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Tayaseer Company, and Abu Dhabi Government Academy.

The opening of the center coincides with the new update of the housing benefits policy, which contributes to providing more support for people with limited incomes, by raising the minimum level of housing loans, approving a ready-made housing grant for free, and exempting senior citizens with limited incomes from paying the value of housing loans. And stopping the deduction of monthly installments from people with limited income, regardless of the date of issuance of the housing loan approval.

On this occasion, His Excellency Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, stressed that the launch of the Unified Center for Housing Services “Abu Dhabi Housing” comes within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness to continue the development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to ensure the well-being of citizen families and ensure their stability. families and their social cohesion, by providing high-quality housing in integrated residential neighborhoods in various regions of the emirate.

His Excellency explained that “Abu Dhabi Housing” contributes to facilitating procedures for citizens to obtain housing benefits that meet their needs and aspirations, saying: “The new center provides an opportunity for beneficiary groups to learn about all available housing services under one roof, and benefit from them in an easy and fast way, within an integrated platform.” “.

His Highness was accompanied, during the inauguration of the center, by His Excellency Muhammad Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Excellency Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

And to enhance the services provided by the “Abu Dhabi Housing” center, beneficiaries will be able to obtain housing benefits services through the center’s electronic application, which allows, in its first stage, customers who have pre-approved due applications to complete their procedures to obtain the housing benefit.