His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Sweihan residential project, which is being built as part of the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, at a cost of 572.1 million dirhams, to provide 204 new residential villas for citizens in the Sweihan area.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the building specifications adopted in the project and the advantages of external and internal designs, in addition to the components of the villa model and its details, which were built according to the highest standards and the latest specifications, to meet the needs of citizen families and improve the quality of life of citizens.

The project provides an integrated and interconnected residential community in a manner that blends tradition and modernity, and bears an urban character that embodies the Emirati identity and local culture, through the construction of separate villas that share public outdoor spaces. Social stability and family well-being for national families, and it embodies the continuous cultural and economic renaissance that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing in all fields.

The Sweihan residential project, which extends over an area of ​​more than 80 hectares, includes 204 residential villas, two mosques, two commercial complexes, a community center, and 21 green areas and gardens, in addition to preparing land areas for various commercial and community facilities.

Each residential villa in the project consists of two councils, dining and living halls, five bedrooms, and other qualitative facilities. It is the first residential project to be implemented according to the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority’s integrated residential communities guide.

The Integrated Residential Communities Guide includes a comprehensive set of guiding principles and standards for the interior spaces of residential units in order to meet the aspirations of citizens and their current and future needs.

His Highness was accompanied during the inauguration of the Sweihan housing project, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi. Al-Shurafa stressed that the citizen’s well-being, stability and empowerment is a top priority for the leadership, pointing out that the project represents a new and qualitative addition to the system of housing projects completed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority to ensure the availability of adequate housing for citizens, and to secure a safe and stable social life, and an environment that stimulates continuous economic growth. For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi said that the directives of the leadership express the status of citizens and translate their housing needs and aspirations and the living requirements for them and their families. He added that the authority is keen to develop housing projects that meet the needs and aspirations of citizens, and that have all the elements of integrated residential communities, including public facilities and infrastructure. It is noteworthy that the authority undertakes the task of developing and implementing many housing programs for citizens to meet the requirements of Emirati families, as it has supervised since its establishment the handover of more than 38 thousand residential lands, more than 11 thousand ready homes, the disbursement of more than 45 thousand housing loans, and the provision of more than 3700 exemptions from repaying housing loans, while the total value of these housing benefits amounted to more than 131 billion dirhams.