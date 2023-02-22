His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the naval landing ship “Greater Tunb” of the Navy, as part of the activities of the seventh edition of the Maritime Defense Exhibition “Navdex” 2023.
During his inspection tour on board the ship, His Highness listened to an explanation of the qualitative defense capabilities of the ship, which has an advanced control system, and is equipped with a helipad, which adds another dimension to its capabilities in defensive maritime operations.
The Greater Tunb ship, which was manufactured locally by Al-Fattan Ship Manufacturing Company, performs a number of tasks, most notably providing logistical support to naval units and formations, securing the transportation of naval forces and supplies, and supporting medical evacuation efforts during disasters and crises.
During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Rear Admiral Staff Pilot Sheikh Saeed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Commander of the Naval Forces, His Excellency Major General Staff Pilot Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Major General Salem Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Chairman of the Administration and Manpower Authority. In the armed forces, His Excellency Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company “ADNEC”, His Excellency Mohammed Rashid Musabah Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al Fattan Investment Holding Company, and a number of senior officers.
The Naval Defense Exhibition “NAVDEX” attracts elite experts and specialists in the field of defense from around the world to establish partnerships, enhance cooperation and display the latest defense innovations, while allowing local companies to display their latest products, which are comparable to their global counterparts in terms of quality, design and performance, which enhances the position country at the regional and international levels.
