Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the expansion of the Al Falah residential project, one of the projects of the integrated Emirati neighborhood. This expansion includes the addition of 899 villas. New housing, at a cost of more than 1.92 billion dirhams.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the building specifications adopted in the project, and the advantages of external and internal designs. His Highness was also briefed on the components and details of the villas model, which were built according to the highest standards, to meet the needs of citizen families, and improve the quality of life of citizens.

The project was built according to the latest specifications to provide an integrated and interconnected residential community, which includes all necessary community facilities, and bears an urban character that reflects the Emirati identity and local culture, thus contributing to creating appropriate conditions to ensure social stability and family well-being for citizen families.

The project also comes in response to the population growth in the Al Falah area, which reflects the continuous cultural and economic renaissance that the Emirate of Abu Dhabi is witnessing in all fields.

The area of ​​​​expansion of the Al-Falah residential project extends over 215 hectares, to include 899 residential villas, five mosques, and five public parks, in addition to preparing land areas for commercial and community facilities, and others. Each residential villa consists of a council for men and another for women, dining and living halls, five bedrooms, and other qualitative facilities.

On this occasion, the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, appreciated the inauguration of His Highness the project, which embodies the leadership’s continuous interest in citizen housing projects, and its keenness to provide the elements for a decent life, and to ensure stability and family cohesion for citizen families. , stressing that housing projects contribute to achieving the desired family stability for citizens, and support their development and social and economic prosperity.

For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said, “The leadership’s directives stem from its continuous interest in providing the elements for improving the quality of life and achieving social stability for citizen families.”

He added, “Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is keen to develop housing projects that meet the aspirations and needs of citizens, and ensures the development of housing projects and surrounding areas at all social, economic and urban levels.”

