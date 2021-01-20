Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, officially inaugurated the Alfie Park on Al Reem Island as part of Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to encourage healthy living and continue to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for living.

The 27,500-square-meter park is the first quality park focusing on biodiversity in the emirate, with 2,000 local trees, including the national Ghaf tree. The park is uniquely designed to create a forest-like environment, and the density of trees, combined with modern irrigation systems, will ensure 40 percent less water consumption than traditional gardens.

The Alvi Park features world-class facilities for various sports and various activities, and playgrounds for children made of natural materials that provide sustainable and natural spaces for residents and visitors of Abu Dhabi.