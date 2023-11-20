Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, inaugurated the Al Wathba Residential Project, one of the integrated Emirati neighborhood projects, at a cost of $1.1 One billion dirhams, to provide 347 new residential villas for citizens in the Al Wathba area.

During the inauguration ceremony, His Highness listened to a detailed explanation of the specifications adopted in building the project, in addition to the advantages of the exterior and interior designs, and the components of the residential villas, which were constructed in accordance with the latest international standards, in a way that meets the needs and aspirations of citizens, and enhances the quality of life of the citizen family.

His Highness was accompanied by the Chairman of the Department of Economic Development, Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi, the Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism, Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, the Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, and the Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi.

The project was established on an area of ​​875,000 square metres, and includes, in addition to the residential villas, integrated community and service facilities, consisting of four commercial complexes, including 64 shops, and four mosques with a total capacity of 1,725 ​​worshipers, in addition to 15 gardens and entertainment parks.

His Highness toured the exhibition accompanying the opening ceremony, which was organized by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority in cooperation with specialized companies from the private sector, as part of an initiative aimed at providing services for providing interior design furniture, landscaping, electrical appliances displays, and smart home systems that rely on the latest innovative technologies, with the aim of Making it easier for citizens who have ready-made housing in the Al-Wathba project to furnish and equip their homes in an easy manner, at reduced financial costs, and with flexible payment plans.

His Highness witnessed the signing of agreements between a number of government and private sector institutions with the aim of developing facilities in the project to meet the needs of the population.

Muhammad Ali Al-Sharafa said that the launch of the Al Wathba residential project reflects the highest priority given by the leadership to providing means of stability for citizens and enhancing their well-being. He explained that the new residential project in North Al Wathba constitutes a qualitative addition to the package of residential projects implemented by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority since its establishment, which reflects its keenness to adhere to Under the leadership’s directives to provide adequate housing for citizens, in a way that contributes to ensuring a safe and stable social life for community members, and creates a stimulating environment to continue the comprehensive developmental growth process in the emirate.

For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi said, “Caring for the citizen and meeting his needs and aspirations in all aspects of his life, including obtaining adequate housing, is a consistent approach to the leadership that considers the citizen the main element supporting the comprehensive development process that the UAE has witnessed for more than five decades.”

He stressed that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has worked, since the beginning of this year, to implement many housing projects in various regions of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and is continuing its work according to a strategic plan to implement more projects during the coming period, to meet the needs of citizen families in obtaining adequate housing.

It is noteworthy that the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has supervised, since its establishment, the delivery of more than 39,000 residential plots of land and more than 16,000 ready-made homes. More than 44,000 housing loans have been approved, and the number of beneficiaries of housing loan exemptions has reached 4,000 beneficiaries. The total value of these housing benefits is more than 141 billion dirhams.