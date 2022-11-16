Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated the “Abu Dhabi Art” exhibition, which will be held in Manarat Al Saadiyat and will continue until November 20.

Within the framework of the exhibition, organized by the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, His Highness toured a number of galleries from around the world, where he met with a group of prominent artistic personalities, including art historian Rashida Al Triki. His Highness met with the curator, Dr. Omar Khalif, who supervised the “My Life in Metaverse” exhibition, which was held within the “Gateway” exhibition program. His Highness also met emerging artists who are presenting their artworks as part of the “Horizons: Emerging Artists” program.

His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, His Excellency Muhammad Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Saud Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism, and Rita Aoun, Executive Director of the Department of Culture and Tourism. Culture in the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, and Diala Nusseibeh, Director of «Abu Dhabi Art».

It is worth noting that the “Abu Dhabi Art” exhibition, since its inception in 2007, has contributed to supporting local artists and supervising a range of activities and events that have helped enrich the cultural and artistic scene in the emirate. Within the framework of the activities of this year’s session, the “Artistic Commissions in Cultural Sites” program includes the presentation of new works designed by creative artists Abdullah Al-Saadi, Marinella Sanatore, Shilpa Gupta and Conrad Shawcross.

Within the framework of the “Afaaq: Emerging Artists” program, which is held throughout the year, three emerging artists residing in the UAE, Majd Alloush, Sarah Al Muhairi and Mohamed Khaled, have completed new artworks to be presented at the “Abu Dhabi Art” exhibition.