His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, inaugurated yesterday the “Umm Yafina” bridge, which is 11 km long and connects Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Street in Abu Dhabi with Umm Yafinah Island and Al Reem Island, which strengthens the system Transportation in the city, supports the flow of traffic, and improves the quality of life.

The project, which is considered one of the largest infrastructure projects that reflects the advanced urban development in Abu Dhabi, includes pedestrian and cycle paths, in addition to service facilities and places for renting bicycles and other services, which contribute to providing more sustainable means of transportation and encourage individuals Society to adopt a healthy and more active lifestyle. The project, which was supervised by Aldar Properties, in cooperation with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, includes seven bridges. Five of them are concrete, and two water bridges with a length of 3.8 km, while the maximum capacity of the road, which consists of three lanes in each direction, reaches approximately 6,000 vehicles per hour in each direction (ie 12,000 vehicles in both directions on six lanes).

The Umm Yafina Bridge is the first phase of a larger project that is being designed and, upon completion, will link Al Reem Island and Saadiyat Island with Al Raha Beach and Khalifa City.