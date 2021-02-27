Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, witnessed part of the seventh and final stage of the Emirates Tour 2021, the only global race in the Middle East, as part of the agenda of the International Cycling Federation, which was held on the 7th Stages, for a distance of 1045 km, with the participation of 140 cyclists representing 20 professional teams, and their competitions were concluded today (Saturday) in the breakwater area of ​​the capital, Abu Dhabi.

His Highness saluted the constellation of riders participating in the circumambulation as they passed Qasr Al Hosn, one of the main landmarks in Abu Dhabi that the circumambulation took place in the seventh and final stage.

Slovenian Tadi Bogacher, rider of the Emirates team, was crowned champion of the third edition of the UAE Tour 2021, to clinch a precious victory in a new achievement for the team that crowned the ancient Tour of France last year.

Bogacher won the title, after finishing the seven stages of circling at the top of the general standings with a time of 24 hours and 29 seconds, 35 seconds behind Britain’s Adam Yates, rider of the Ineos team, who finished the circumnavigation in second, and Portuguese Joao Almeida, rider of the Quick Step team, came third.

The “Yas Island” stage started from “Yas Mall” and riders headed towards the center of Abu Dhabi city through the comfort zone, passing through a number of the most prominent tourist attractions of the capital Abu Dhabi, where the circumambulation headed to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Khalifa City, heading north to Khalifa Port and Yas Marina. It was followed by Saadiyat Island, passing by the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, to Qasr Al Hosn, Abu Dhabi Corniche and the breakwater area that witnessed the finish line.

Australian Ioan Caleb, rider of the Lotto Soudal team, succeeded in clinching the final stage title, after he covered the 147 km race in a time of 3 hours, 18 minutes and 29 seconds, while the second came Irish Sam Bennett, rider of the Quick Step team, and third came the German Phil Bauhaus, Bahraini Victorious cyclist. .

The coronation ceremony was attended by Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, Chairman of the Community Development Department, Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, as well as Yasser Saeed Al Mazrouei, ADNOC representative, Omar Mohammed Al Shamsi, Etisalat representative, and Mohammed Al Qasim, representative of “ Nakheel », and Captain Pilot Mr. Hashem Al Hashemi, a representative of Abu Dhabi Aviation.

At the conclusion of the tour, Bogacher won the red shirt sponsored by ADNOC, while Dutchman David Decker Jumbo Fisma snatched the green shirt sponsored by “Etisalat” assigned to the points leader, while Bogacher won the white shirt sponsored by “Nakheel” for the best young cyclist, and the French Tony Gallopin took the black shirt for the speed stage. Medium sponsored by «Abu Dhabi Aviation».

In terms of teams, the Emirates professional team succeeded in clinching the lead in its favor, after it came in first place, with a total time of 72 hours 7 minutes and 44 seconds, with a difference of 5 minutes and 10 seconds from the Belgian team Kwik Stepp, who came in second, while the Dutch team Jumbo Fisma came in the third place.

For his part, Bogacher expressed his happiness at winning the title of the Emirates Tour, stressing that the victory is counted for the team as a whole, especially as it came in the home of the team that seeks to complete its successful career in the future.

He said in his statements, after the coronation: “Yes, we achieved the title. We are proud of this great victory as a team, especially as we were seeking to crown the title in the Emirates, which is what has already been achieved, thanks to teamwork and good planning from all members of the team.”

He added, “I thank the UAE fans and all the cycling enthusiasts who have given us great support since our presence during the cruise preparatory camp, and we hope that we will continue with the same strong approach to achieve more achievements.”

He pointed out that winning the title of the Emirates Tour and by the International Tour of France is like a dream that has been fulfilled, although he did not imagine that it would achieve this in a short period of time, stressing that the UAE Tour witnessed very difficult stages, and he was keen to focus despite his leadership of the circumambulation after the end of the third stage, And try to make the best effort until the last stage.

He emphasized the sporting spirit that came on the circumambulation competitions, especially in the last stage, which witnessed an accident that led to the fall of a number of riders, and said: “When the accident occurred, we reduced the speed to wait for the fallen riders to return, because this is the spirit of fair and just play in cycling.”