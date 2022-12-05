Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and head of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met Dr. To discuss means of cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of outer space.

And under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” the first edition of the “Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue”, organized by the Emirates Space Agency, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Defense, will be hosted at the ADNOC Business Center until December 6. His Excellency Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, and representatives of the most prominent international space agencies to exchange views and ideas on the elements of development and development provided by outer space, and to discuss the importance of issuing new international laws and standards aimed at enhancing opportunities for the peaceful use of outer space.

Attendees

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for the Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, and Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Edge Group, Secretary General. Advanced Technology Research Council.

The Abu Dhabi Space Dialogue will last for two days, with the wide participation of more than 300 decision-makers, representatives of space agencies, ministers and international specialized companies from 47 countries.