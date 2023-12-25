His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, offered his condolences to His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri on the death of his late mother, when His Highness visited the condolence council in the Asharj area in Al Ain.

His Highness expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to the family and children of the deceased, praying to God Almighty to shower her with His vast mercy, to make her dwell in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.