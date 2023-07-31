His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of ADNOC, which was held at the company’s headquarters.

During the meeting, His Highness approved ADNOC’s plan to accelerate efforts to reduce emissions to contribute to achieving its goal of climate neutrality by 2045 instead of the previously announced year 2050, and achieving zero methane emissions by 2030. With this step, ADNOC became the first national company in the sector. Energy that raises ambition to accelerate the achievement of the goal of climate neutrality.

His Highness stressed that the new and ambitious goals represent a new stage in the paradigm shift that ADNOC is implementing to ensure a low-carbon future. The company places sustainability at the core of its long-term strategy, including reducing emissions from its operations, investing in renewable energy projects, creating a global hydrogen value chain, deploying innovative climate technologies and solutions, and developing nature-based solutions such as growing mangroves.

His Highness called on ADNOC Executive Committee members to seek new global partnerships with leading energy companies, customers and technology leaders to cooperate in implementing its emissions reduction plan.

His Highness and the members of the Executive Committee were briefed on the results of ADNOC’s performance in the field of reducing carbon emissions for the year 2022 in the company’s work in the field of exploration, development and production, which amounted to about 7 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent, as part of its efforts to contribute to keeping pace with demand. the growing world on energy responsibly.

In 2022, ADNOC achieved pioneering results. With a methane intensity of approximately 0.07%, it was awarded the ‘Gold Standard Track’ of the ‘Oil, Gas and Methane Partnership 2.0’ framework.

In 2022, ADNOC achieved a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of approximately 4 million tons, by obtaining 100% of the electrical network needs for its onshore operations from solar and nuclear energy sources, and it also achieved a reduction of about 1 million metric tons from During the implementation of projects to raise energy efficiency and reduce gas flaring operations. These results, which were independently confirmed by DNV, reflect ADNOC’s leading position among the world’s least emissions-intensive oil and gas producers.

His Highness emphasized ADNOC’s pivotal role as a major enabler for the implementation of the UAE’s recently updated nationally determined contributions, by raising the ambition to reduce carbon emissions nationwide to 40% by 2030, in addition to the company’s role in supporting the country’s energy strategy 2050, which was also implemented. Recently updated, as well as its new national hydrogen strategy, in addition to the Abu Dhabi Climate Change Strategy.

His Highness stressed the essential role of ADNOC’s human cadres in implementing its sustainability strategy, praising the company’s efforts to develop and empower competencies, stressing that human capital is the most valuable resource, and that the wise leadership places the qualification and training of human cadres among its main priorities.

ADNOC’s commitment to sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions dates back to the company’s founding period; Where it has invested tens of billions of dollars in low-carbon solutions and sustainability since that time, and the company recently allocated an initial amount of 55 billion dirhams to accelerate the implementation of its main initiatives to reduce carbon emissions, including the application of carbon capture and storage technologies, the expansion of the use of electric energy in its operations, and raising energy efficiency. and adopting nature-based solutions.

Over the next few months, the company will announce additional hydrogen investments and projects to achieve its updated and ambitious emissions reduction goals.

ADNOC will also contribute to driving the growth and development of renewable energy and green energy projects globally, through its acquisition of a stake in the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar, a leader in the field of renewable energy. By 2030. ADNOC’s plan to reduce emissions also includes connecting its marine operations to the clean electricity grid through a project that is the first of its kind in the region and worth $3.8 billion, which will contribute to reducing carbon emissions from its marine operations by up to 50%.

The plan also includes the development of a low-carbon ammonia production facility with a capacity of one million tons per year to help ADNOC customers reduce carbon emissions.

This year, ADNOC started two pilot programs to implement pioneering climate technologies to capture and permanently store carbon dioxide as part of its plan to raise its carbon capture capacity to 5 million tons annually by 2030.

These innovative pilot projects build on ADNOC’s Al Riyada facility, a pioneer in carbon capture, storage and utilization, which upon completion in 2016 became the world’s first commercial facility to capture emissions from the steel industry.

The Al Riyada facility, which has a carbon dioxide capture capacity of 800,000 tons, has played an important role in developing carbon capture technology and reducing emissions from the sector. For more than 50 years, ADNOC has led the energy sector’s efforts to stop routine gas flaring. The company has implemented state-of-the-art technologies, advanced monitoring technology, and industry-leading practices to stop routine flaring of natural gas and significantly reduce methane emissions across its operations.

ADNOC continues to implement its plan to plant 10 million mangroves by 2030. In 2022, it sowed 200,000 mangrove seeds using drone technology, with the aim of planting 2.5 million mangrove seedlings over a period of three years.

To date, ADNOC has planted more than 2 million mangrove seedlings across Abu Dhabi to support the country’s efforts to plant 100 million mangroves by 2030.

Last year, ADNOC established the Low Carbon Solutions and International Growth Department to identify growth opportunities and advance progress in implementing the company’s emissions reduction plans, based on its successful record as a responsible and reliable energy supplier in the world.

Under the direct supervision of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors provides strategic direction to the company and reviews progress in achieving its operational and financial goals.

The meeting was attended by members of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, including His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh Minister of State, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and His Excellency Jassim Muhammad Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.