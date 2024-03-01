His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, chaired the meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors, which was held at the company’s headquarters.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the progress made in implementing ADNOC’s strategic initiatives across the various sectors and areas of its business and operations, as part of the company’s qualitative transformation process, and its efforts aimed at reducing emissions, ensuring that its business keeps pace with the future, and contributing to achieving an orderly, responsible, fair and logical transition in Energy sector.

His Highness praised ADNOC's commitment to integrating artificial intelligence into its operations and approved the company's plans to accelerate the application of artificial intelligence solutions and technologies in the field of enhancing safety, reducing emissions, and achieving the maximum possible value.

ADNOC is a pioneer in developing and deploying many innovative artificial intelligence solutions at the energy sector level, to guide the decision-making process and improve operations within the digital transformation phase that the company has witnessed over the past few years. These solutions include the “Panorama” digital control center and the “Panorama” digital control center. Thumama” for excellence, which since its inception has contributed to achieving billions of dollars in business value by integrating and utilizing artificial intelligence applications across various areas and aspects of the value chain of ADNOC’s business.

The meeting was attended by members of the Executive Committee of ADNOC’s Board of Directors, including His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Managing Director and CEO of ADNOC and its group of companies, His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh. , Minister of State, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, and His Excellency Jassim Mohammed Buataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance in Abu Dhabi.