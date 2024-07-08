His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, approved the “Emirati Family Growth Support Programme”, which is part of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, and is supervised by the Department of Community Development – ​​Abu Dhabi, during His Highness’s chairing of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council meeting..

The programme aims to enhance the growth and stability of the Emirati family as the main driver of economic and social development in the emirate; through implementing a set of initiatives that contribute to strengthening the social system that supports enabling young people to establish stable families, and providing a system that encourages young Emiratis to marry and have children, to achieve family stability and consolidate societal cohesion..

During this meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the Emirati family is a fundamental pillar in the path of economic and social development, pointing out that this program reflects the importance that the wise leadership attaches to the Emirati family, and its keenness to enhance an environment that nurtures an upbringing based on social cohesion and family ties..

During the meeting, the Council also reviewed the most important developments related to government projects, initiatives and programmes, in addition to services that aim to meet the needs of citizens and residents, and improve the quality of life of community members by enhancing the level and efficiency of the service system in partnership with the private sector..

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships between the public and private sectors to achieve the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development, noting that the business system in the emirate aims to continue developing the business environment and enhancing the attractiveness of investments by adopting a legislative system that gives global companies opportunities to expand their business locally, regionally and globally..