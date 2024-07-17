His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the friendly Republic of Indonesia, left the country today, concluding a two-day “state visit” to the UAE..

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at the Presidential Airport in the capital, Abu Dhabi, by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council..

He was also seen off by His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Head of the Honorary Mission accompanying the Indonesian President, His Excellency Abdullah Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia, and a number of officials.