On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended the wedding ceremony of Kaesang Pangarib, son of His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, which was held In the city of Surakarta (Solo).

His Highness conveyed the congratulations of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to His Excellency Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia, on the occasion of the wedding of Kaisang Pangarib – the youngest son of the President – wishing him and his honorable family Continued health and wellness, asking God Almighty to make it a blessed and happy marriage.

His Highness was accompanied during the visit by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and His Excellency Abdullah Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia.

