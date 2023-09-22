His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attended the reception, which was held today, Friday, at the home of Saif bin Muftah Al Neyadi in the Umm Ghafa area in the city of Al Ain, on the occasion of the return of his son, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, to… Homeland safely, after successfully completing his six-month space mission.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office reported on its website, “His Highness blessed Sultan Al Neyadi and his family members for his safe return to his homeland and his family and congratulated him on this historic achievement of which the UAE, its leadership, government and people are proud, and which is added to its record of achievements and distinguished career in various fields.”

His Highness also praised the great efforts made by the work team at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center from the beginning of the idea until it culminated in the success of a historic space mission with all its details, dimensions and results, which wrote a new chapter in Zayed’s ambition towards space, so that the UAE continues its contribution to space exploration and supporting research and experiments. Advanced science about outer space and finding scientific solutions to the challenges of space science and technology.

His Highness added, “Our wise leadership believed in the capabilities of its children, trusted their competence, and harnessed all capabilities and opportunities for creativity and excellence. Thank God, our youth were up to the responsibility and confidence and proved their success in navigating space technology.”

His Highness said that Al Neyadi and the work team provided honorable and inspiring models for the ambitious UAE youth who are able to prove their superiority and their ability to go through difficult experiences and succeed in them. His Highness expressed his confidence in continuing efforts and work to enhance the country’s presence in the space sector during the next stage.