His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, witnessed the graduation ceremony of the 18th batch of National Service personnel (2022-2023), which was held at the Sweihan Training Center in Abu Dhabi.

During this ceremony, His Highness congratulated the new graduates on their achievement, wishing them every success in serving the country and preserving its interests, gains and achievements. His Highness also urged them to apply the skills and knowledge they gained during the training program efficiently and responsibly, in strengthening the capabilities of their national institutions.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then was followed by a fragrant recitation of verses from the Holy Qur’an, after which the graduates presented military displays that showed their readiness to defend the country’s soil with a high patriotic spirit. They also presented military reviews of what they received in the training fields, which reflected their skills and level of qualification.

On this occasion, Brigadier General Matar Muhammad Al-Kaabi, Commander of the Land Forces Institute, delivered a speech in which he affirmed his pride in graduating a new group of citizens, who answered the call of duty and joined the eighteenth batch of national service courses, and proved their competence and ability to commit to the training period, which contributed In refining their skills and abilities to enhance their career and serve the country in various fields of work and specializations.

The graduation ceremony was attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, a number of senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defense, and a gathering of the graduates’ families and relatives.