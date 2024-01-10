His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, attended a reception hosted by Juma Mana Al Ghuwais Al Suwaidi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Hamad, to the daughter of Sultan Rashid Khalifa Al Shamsi.

His Highness expressed his sincere congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a peaceful and happy family life.

The reception, which was held today at the Officers Club in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, relatives of the bride and groom, and a group of invitees.