His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, today, Wednesday, attended part of the activities of the second session of the “Make in the UAE” forum, which is being held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center for two days, organized by the Ministry of Industry and Technology. Developed, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC”.

The Abu Dhabi Media Office said, on its website, “His Highness visited the exhibition accompanying the forum, where he was briefed on the pavilions of the participating parties, including national and international companies and leading local institutions, which display the latest innovative solutions to support the development of the industrial sector and enhance its position to push the wheel of the economy towards further progress and contribution.” support for the gross domestic product.

During this visit, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and His Excellency Ahmed Jassim Al Zaabi Chairman of the Department of Economic Development – Abu Dhabi.

The organization of the “Make in the UAE” forum aims to support the objectives of the national industrial strategy “Project 300 Billion”, to consolidate the country’s position in vital and future industries and enhance its global competitiveness, and to create the appropriate conditions to create an attractive environment for local and foreign investment in the industrial sector, and to encourage innovation and adopt advanced technology solutions. In the industrial fields, in addition to supporting sustainable economic development.

The convening of the forum this year coincides with the country’s preparations to organize the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), where the second edition of the forum focuses on sustainable industrial development, reducing emissions, and encouraging the industrial sector’s efforts to support climate action in line with the goals of the 2023 Declaration. Year of Sustainability under the slogan “Today for Tomorrow”.

The second edition of the “Make in the UAE” forum is a continuation of the success achieved by the inaugural edition in 2022, which witnessed the participation of more than 1,800 leaders of the industrial sector, and resulted in the conclusion of procurement deals worth 110 billion dirhams, for more than 300 new products that can be manufactured locally at affordable prices. Competitiveness in various vital and priority sectors.