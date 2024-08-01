His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has approved the launch of the Midem Family Preparation Centre, as part of the “Medem” initiative, which was announced by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi in April 2024.

During a meeting with a team from the Department of Community Development, His Highness was briefed on the most prominent aspects of the “Medim” initiative and the services and facilities of the centre, which support the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life and building stable and cohesive families based on sound knowledge foundations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed the importance of the “Medim” initiative in supporting the journey of building the Emirati family, and the role of the Medim Center in contributing to achieving the goals of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, and strengthening family cohesion by following authentic Emirati values, through educating and qualifying young people who are about to get married, through educational courses, awareness and guidance programs, and community initiatives, which encourage young people to adhere to authentic Emirati customs and traditions in organizing wedding parties.

His Highness also stressed the need to provide young people who are about to get married, newly married couples and families with the social, health, psychological and educational knowledge and skills they need in their marital and family life, to enable them to raise their children in a healthy manner and build stable and cohesive families that contribute to strengthening community cohesion and advancing the wheel of sustainable social development in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

His Highness added that the Midem Centre and other community initiatives and projects reflect the keenness of the wise leadership to build the Emirati family on sound foundations, based on its firm belief that a stable and cohesive family is the cornerstone in building an integrated and sustainable community system, capable of effectively contributing to the process of sustainable development in various sectors.

During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on a presentation on the Journey of a Lifetime experience, which provides couples about to get married with an interactive experience, according to detailed stations that help them design and choose many elements of the wedding ceremony, in line with the principles of the Midem model for women’s weddings; individual and joint session halls and training sessions; and the center’s programs designed according to the best international practices and standards, and in a manner that takes into account the national identity; as the Midem Center provides an integrated package of services supported by the latest technological innovations and augmented reality techniques, presented by an elite group of experts, specialists and guides in the fields of marital relations, family and psychological counseling.

The organizers of the “Medim” initiative also reviewed the frameworks for harmonization between it and the “Emirati Family Growth Support Program” to ensure the building of a cohesive and responsible Emirati family that enjoys stability and prosperity.

His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “The approval of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, to launch the Mideem Family Preparation Centre reflects His Highness’s keenness to support the journey of building and stabilising the Emirati family, in line with the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, and in fulfillment of the aspirations of the wise leadership that spares no effort in providing the best means of decent living for the Emirati family.”

His Excellency added that the center represents an important addition to the community work map in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, by directing its services to youth and families. From this standpoint, the Department of Community Development, as the regulating body of the social sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, continues its efforts to improve the reality of the family and promote the values ​​of preserving its stability and sustainability, to build promising generations that bear their responsibilities towards society and the nation.

His Excellency stressed the importance of enhancing the awareness of young people and providing them with the tools and skills that enable them to make moderate decisions that are characterised by wisdom inspired by the eternal values ​​and wise approach of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, and are based on authentic Emirati customs and traditions that celebrate the family and its role in society.

For his part, His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “The Midem Family Preparation Centre was established based on a clear vision, which is a successful marriage journey and a reassuring family life, and for a primary goal, which is to prepare people who are about to get married and prepare them to assume their responsibilities towards forming happy and cohesive families, all of whose members are closely linked, contributing to their stability and building a happier society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Al Dhaheri added that the Midem Centre aims to provide guidance and counselling to youth and families, in accordance with the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, which elevate the status of marriage and family building, based on the best international standards in the field of family relations, which embodies our deep belief in the importance of investing in family formation and raising children to continue the path of social development.

The Midem Centre is the first of its kind in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in the field of family preparation. It will contribute to achieving a successful marriage journey and a reassuring family life through a package of preventive services and early interventions, in addition to subsequent follow-up services; with the aim of preparing young people for marriage by raising their awareness and providing them with the necessary skills to support the stability of the family and children, strengthen the bonds between family members, and promote a culture of positive and responsible parenting in raising children.

The center includes six main services targeting individuals of different age groups, namely: a program to prepare those about to get married, a family counseling service, a family mediation service, post-divorce consultations, and a visitation service for the child in custody, in addition to educational and awareness programs for parents, families, and children.

The Midem Family Preparation Center will provide its services through working on several axes, including guidance and counseling in the pre-marital stage, preparing those about to get married, and newly married couples on how to manage all matters related to married life and forming a family, by drawing inspiration from the authentic Emirati values ​​that are characterized by wisdom and moderation in wedding practices, leading to the formation of stable and cohesive families capable of raising righteous children who contribute to building a cohesive society; in addition to providing family counseling services to families facing challenges to help them overcome them.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; His Excellency Eng. Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of the Department of Community Development; Her Excellency Dr. Laila Al Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development; and Her Excellency Dr. Mona Al Mansouri, Executive Director of the Medim Initiative at the Department of Community Development.