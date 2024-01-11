His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the establishment of a specialized and integrated medical city for women’s and children’s medicine, which will include Sheikh Khalifa Medical City as a center of excellence in pediatrics, and the new Corniche Hospital specializing in women’s and children’s health. Newborns, a rehabilitation hospital, and a center specializing in mental health for women and children.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi confirmed that the Medical City, whose plan was prepared by the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and PureHealth Holding Group, will represent a qualitative addition to the distinguished health care system in Abu Dhabi, based on the advanced infrastructure that the emirate enjoys, which contributes to consolidating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading health care destination. .

His Highness directed the continued development of specialized health facilities that meet the health care needs of community members with international standards, which supports the integrated health system that contributes to meeting the emirate’s aspirations and ambitious strategies, in addition to continuing to harness research capabilities and modern technology to serve the community and improve the health care services provided.

His Highness reviewed the services provided and the efforts made, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City’s plan to establish a center for excellence in pediatrics, as the center aims to develop and enhance the quality and efficiency of pediatric services, provided by more than 200 doctors, in accordance with the best international practices for patients from the UAE. United Arab Emirates and various parts of the world.

Services include more than 29 specialties, including oncology, ophthalmology, neurology and surgery, liver, kidney and intestine transplantation, gastroenterology, cardiac medicine and surgery, and others.

During his visit to see the Medical City project, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Excellency Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and Shaista Asif, President. Executive Director of PureHealth Group.

The capacity of the Center of Excellence will reach 250 beds. Of these, 10 beds are for mental health services, in addition to 100 beds for pediatric long-term health care. The Center of Excellence will work to advance research and innovative efforts in the field of children’s health to develop modern treatments, which will contribute to enhancing treatment outcomes for children suffering from complex health challenges.

His Highness approved the plan to transfer the Corniche Hospital facilities to the vicinity of Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, which will enhance the integrated services system that will be provided by the medical city, affiliated with the PureHealth Holding Group. The hospital’s capacity will reach 205 beds, 90 pediatric beds, and 15 maternity wards, and it is scheduled to operate in 2027. The hospital services, which will be provided by more than 120 specialized doctors and more than 460 nursing and midwifery specialists, include specialized units in obstetrics and women, fertilization and assisted reproductive services, and women’s mental and general health.

In addition, the medical city will include Salma Rehabilitation Hospital, which specializes in rehabilitation for children and is the first of its kind in the region, and a specialized center for mental health for women and children.