Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, approved the disbursement of a housing benefits package for citizens in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, with a total value It amounts to 3.1 billion dirhams, benefiting 1,807 male and female citizens across the emirate.

This package includes granting ready-made housing for low-income people at a value of one billion dirhams, and disbursing various housing loans to citizens at a value of 2.1 billion dirhams.

The disbursement of the second package of housing benefits during the year 2023 coincides with the advent of the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and stems from the leadership’s keenness to enhance living standards and a decent life for citizens, and to consolidate social stability in a manner that ensures the continuation of the comprehensive development process in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

With this new package, the total value of housing benefits disbursed to citizens in Abu Dhabi during the year 2023 will rise to about six billion dirhams, benefiting 3,607 male and female citizens in various regions of the emirate.

The Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, Muhammad Ali Al-Shurafa, expressed his thanks to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, for the continuous support that His Highness provides to the housing sector, and his continuous interest in meeting the needs of all citizens, and achieving their aspirations in a way that enhances social welfare and raise their standard of living.

For his part, Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “The leadership’s directives to disburse the second package of housing benefits during the year 2023 reflect its constant interest in providing all means of a decent life for citizens, and enhancing living standards and well-being for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Recently, the Al-Falah and Sweihan residential projects were opened, which provide about 1,000 new homes with high specifications for citizens.

