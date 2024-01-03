His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, attended a reception hosted by His Excellency Faraj Ali Ghanem bin Hamouda, on the occasion of the wedding of his son “Mohamed” to Karima Khaled. Ateej bin Taib Al Qubaisi.

Their Highnesses expressed their sincere congratulations to the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a peaceful and happy family life.

The reception, which was held today at the Erth Hotel in Abu Dhabi, was attended by a number of senior officials, relatives of the groom, and a group of invitees.