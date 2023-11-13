His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, received Yesterday, the First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, a number of delegations from brotherly and friendly countries participating in the 18th and largest session ever of the “Dubai Air Show”, the most prominent event in the global aviation sector, and which continues until November 17 at “Dubai World Central”. .

Their Highnesses welcomed the delegations participating in the global event, including defense ministers, chiefs of staff, and air force commanders, wishing them success in achieving positive and fruitful results through their participation in the largest global event specialized in the aviation sector, and in a way that serves the future of the sector on a sustainable basis.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that “the Dubai Airshow is one of the most important global events hosted by the UAE,” noting the development of the exhibition and its growing stature in terms of the volume and quality of national and international participation, and the diversity of solutions and exhibits that together form the features of the future. One of the most vital sectors is the global aviation sector.

His Highness said, “The UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, is keen to continue its positive contribution at the international level in various fields, especially the field of aviation, and to strengthen its position as a platform for launching the world towards new stages of growth, with the expertise and capabilities it possesses that enable it to play an influential role in this. The trend, and because of the importance of the aviation sector as it is one of the most prominent sectors related to the future, and because of its direct impact on the rest of the sectors.”

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed the role of the exhibition, in its largest edition ever since its inception, in consolidating the leadership of the UAE in the field of hosting and organizing the most prominent and important global events in various sectors, pointing out the status of the Dubai Airshow. And its impact on the growth and development of the industry within its global framework, in implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to support this vital sector, and a commitment to creating all opportunities that will ensure a more sustainable future for future generations by stimulating a global dialogue, whose goal is to reach solutions that help preserve resources, preserve the environment, and encourage Innovation to achieve this strategic goal within various fields, the most important of which is the aviation sector.

His Highness pointed out that “the event reflects the UAE’s approach to activating a global dialogue, the goal of which is to enable vital sectors to discover new opportunities for partnerships that support further development and prosperity.” His Highness noted the growing status of the Dubai Airshow at the regional and international levels, and the latest innovations and trends witnessed in its successive sessions. Globalization within the civil and defense frameworks of the aviation sector, and sector leaders and innovators from all over the world were keen to meet in Dubai to discuss and determine future trends, and explore opportunities to benefit from them.

His Highness said in a tweet on the “X” website yesterday: “The Dubai Air Show is a global success story, the foundations of which were laid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Accompanied by my brother Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, we received the official delegations participating in the 2023 session, and we followed part of the air shows accompanying the exhibition, which today in its largest edition brings together 1,400 entities and companies from 148 countries, presenting the latest products in the field of aviation and space.

His Highness added: “We congratulate the deals of (Emirates Airlines) and (Flydubai) to purchase 120 new aircraft with a value exceeding 231 billion dirhams. Here in the skies of Dubai the world meets, and from the Emirates we are charting a new future for the international aviation and space sector.”

The reception of the delegations was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, President of Dubai Airports, Supreme Chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al. Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, and a number of military leaders in the country. In addition, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, continued, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airlines Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Border Security Council, The air show accompanying the event, which included a group of commercial and military aircraft that are among the newest and most advanced in the world. A group of Airbus aircraft participated in the show, including the A320P2F, A321neo, A330neo, Airbus A400M Atlas CMk1, H225 (helicopter), and C295, in addition to the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, which was participating for the first time.

Pivotal meeting point

The Dubai Airshow is a pivotal meeting point for industry leaders around the world, and a catalyst for the development of the aviation, space and defense sectors. In its 18th session, the event brings together more than 1,400 exhibitors from 148 countries, and more than 300 international speakers, to enhance opportunities for cooperation and technological progress, and explore the latest trends. Relevant global.