His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, launched the executive phase of the radar satellite development project “Swarm”. », in order to enhance efforts to support the satellite manufacturing and operation system, and lead the helm of the space industry in the country.

Their Highnesses were briefed on the objectives of the project and the advanced technology that will be developed in the satellites. They also learned about the mechanism of developing, manufacturing and operating satellites by a national industrial alliance under the supervision of the Emirates Space Agency.

The first satellite is scheduled to be launched in 2026, and it will complement the country’s investment in remote sensing technologies, which serve different sectors with various satellite images.

The radar satellite has the ability to photograph during the day and night in various weather conditions, which increases the country’s remote sensing capabilities. The project is the first of its kind to develop a swarm of radar satellites that use modern imaging technology day and night, in all weather conditions, with an accuracy of one meter.

The project aims to achieve a wide range of goals that will enhance the UAE’s efforts to find solutions to the challenges related to climate change and environmental sustainability, contribute to urban development, work to integrate efforts, and support confronting disasters, food security challenges, and others, relying on qualified national cadres and Emirati companies, in addition to To encourage partnerships with international institutions and provide incentives to them, as an extension of the Economic Space Zones project, which aims to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global center for talent, investment and innovation.

His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: The UAE is working to strengthen local expertise in the field of space, in a way that supports achieving its ambitious vision to be a global center for manufacturing and operating satellites.

His Highness added: We focus on creating opportunities for national companies and the private sector to be part of this essential journey, in a way that supports the development of the infrastructure of the space sector.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said: “Sarb” is a strategic turning point in the UAE space sector, from a government academic sector to an integrated government, private and academic sector that supports the development of precision technology and consolidates the completion of the development of the industrial space sector.

His Highness added: We place as our top priority the empowerment of small and medium-sized companies and entrepreneurs, as they are a major driver of development and economic renaissance.

Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency, thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for their great support and unique vision in promoting the growth of the sector. Space in general, and supervising the launch of the executive phase of the “Sirb” project in particular, which is led by the private industrial sector in the UAE for the first time.

She said: “The launch of the executive phase of the (Sirb) project represents a confident step in our space journey that embodies the determination of the United Arab Emirates and its insistence on leading the comprehensive renaissance of the space sector in all its fields and sectors, and charting the features of a new chapter of excellence in the high-precision radar satellite market, including… “It expresses our ambition and will to build a sustainable future full of innovation and uniqueness with the support of wise leadership.”

She added: “At the Emirates Space Agency, we affirm our firm commitment to opening new horizons day after day for the local industry, developing Emirati cadres, and supporting national companies, in a way that ensures contribution to the comprehensive development renaissance and building a prosperous future for our country at all levels.”

The roles of the alliance are diverse, as the “Edge” Advanced Technology Group assumes the role of the strategic partner to manage the program, focusing on developing the satellite’s radar (SAR) payload, while “Yahsat” and “Bayanat” each carry out the task of managing and operating the satellite, and managing data and applications. Space, while the National Center for Space Science and Technology will continue its effective contributions to the installation, assembly and examination operations of the program.

The Alliance will continue to expand its collaboration with other industry players, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as start-ups, to enhance the expertise, capabilities and growth of the private space sector.

EDGE will work to establish local and global partnerships to transfer technology, exchange knowledge, and develop expertise in the field of satellite systems, specifically SAR payloads, which will enhance the UAE’s capabilities in the vital areas of space.

The space program is expected to strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in the space sector, in addition to driving economic growth and technological innovation.

A key element of the “Sarb” program is the commercialization of satellite data at the national and international levels, and the high-resolution space-based radar satellites will support a wide range of scientific and commercial applications, from monitoring environmental changes to both natural disaster management and mapping.

This took place during a meeting held to review the details of the program, attended by His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, His Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Space Agency, and His Excellency Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan. Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, His Excellency Major General Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Assistant Undersecretary for Support and Defense Industries at the Ministry of Defence, His Excellency Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, and His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the EDGE Advanced Technology Group, His Excellency Ibrahim Hamza Al Qasim, Deputy Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, and Engineer Abdullah Khalifa Al Marar, Director of the “Sarb” programme.