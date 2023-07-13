His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, chaired the meeting of the council, during which it approved the family quality of life strategy, the “government nurseries” project, and the climate change strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The meeting reviewed developments in government work in the emirate, service plans and development initiatives, as well as a number of projects that enhance the service system and government priorities.

And His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, gives the family all attention, as it is the basis for building society and the basis for its stability and the pillar of its development, indicating that the follow-up of family affairs in the emirate Its requirements are one of the most important priorities of the government and its most prominent pillars for the next stage, as it is the main engine for the wheel of development and development in the country.

His Highness stressed that investment in early education is a fundamental pillar for building a generation capable of facing future challenges by adopting an integrated and proactive system that meets all the educational and educational requirements for early childhood, and depends on developing the child’s skills and refining his personality through the concerted efforts of various community and educational institutions concerned with building the identity and culture of the child. .

Regarding the climate change strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, His Highness said: “This strategy is an essential part of the effective contributions to the country’s efforts in its pursuit of climate neutrality, especially in light of our preparations to host the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) next November.”

His Highness stressed the importance of achieving an integrated system of sustainability, whether on the institutional level or on the personal side of individuals, by adopting policies and strategies that enhance awareness of the importance of the environment as an essential part of the system of human life and society, which necessitates continuing efforts to protect it.

The Abu Dhabi Family Quality of Life Strategy, prepared by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, aims to strengthen and empower families in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as they are the cornerstone of an integrated, cohesive and productive society that contributes to the progress and leadership of Abu Dhabi.

The strategy includes a number of effective programs that meet the needs and aspirations of all family members in the emirate, through 30 programmes. These programs, in their entirety, focus on enhancing the quality of life of citizens, supporting their lifestyle and consolidating their financial culture, providing the necessary care for parents, strengthening family ties and supporting senior citizens, to ensure that the quality of life is enhanced, and a happier and more stable future for all citizens.

The “Governmental Nurseries” project, which is supervised by the Department of Education and Knowledge – Abu Dhabi, comes within the framework of enhancing access to early education services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributes to strengthening national identity and increasing community awareness of the importance of the early education stage.

The opening of 10 new government nurseries in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi was approved in the first phase of the project, which has a total cost of 1.8 billion dirhams, with a capacity of 4,000 seats, which contributes to creating a fertile and supportive environment for children’s education and rehabilitation according to an integrated system of educational and educational programmes.

Registration in government nurseries will open next October to attract 2,000 Emirati boys and girls between the ages of three months and 4 years, with priority given to children of families benefiting from social support.

The “Climate Change Strategy for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi”, prepared by the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, comes in line with the UAE’s commitments under the Climate Neutral Governments Charter 2050, which was ratified by the seven emirates in March 2023.

This strategy aims, through a set of measures and initiatives covering the main economic sectors, to reduce the emirate’s carbon emissions by 22% from the level of emissions recorded in 2016, which contributes to supporting the acceleration of the country’s efforts to achieve climate neutrality in 2050.